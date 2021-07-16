Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen expects pragmatism from UK on Northern Ireland

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 16-07-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:13 IST
EU's von der Leyen expects pragmatism from UK on Northern Ireland
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Ireland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said she expected the British government to show flexibility and pragmatism on Northern Ireland trade, describing the deal agreed last year as "the only solution."

"I cannot imagine that our British friends will not show the same flexibility and the same pragmatism, because we all share the same purpose, that we want to have peace and stability on the island of Ireland," der Leyen said at a press briefing in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021