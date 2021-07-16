EU's von der Leyen expects pragmatism from UK on Northern Ireland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said she expected the British government to show flexibility and pragmatism on Northern Ireland trade, describing the deal agreed last year as "the only solution."

"I cannot imagine that our British friends will not show the same flexibility and the same pragmatism, because we all share the same purpose, that we want to have peace and stability on the island of Ireland," der Leyen said at a press briefing in Dublin with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

