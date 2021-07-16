Left Menu

Amarinder writes to Sonia, expresses reservation over Sidhu as Punjab Cong chief

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 21:01 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, expressing reservation over Navjot Singh Sidhu's possible appointment as the state party chief.

The Punjab CM is learnt to have mentioned that there could be an adverse impact on the party's prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls by ignoring the old guard, according to Congress sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

