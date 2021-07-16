Amarinder writes to Sonia, expresses reservation over Sidhu as Punjab Cong chief
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, expressing reservation over Navjot Singh Sidhu's possible appointment as the state party chief.
The Punjab CM is learnt to have mentioned that there could be an adverse impact on the party's prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls by ignoring the old guard, according to Congress sources.
