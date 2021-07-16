Left Menu

Biden discussed investing in better global health security at APEC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed investing in better global health security and preparedness to deal with potential future pandemics at a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, the White House said on Friday.

Biden also emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation and reiterated his commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, it said in statement. Biden underscored the importance the United States places on the region and vowed that "the United States will remain deeply engaged" there "for generations to come," the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

