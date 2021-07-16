Stay alert against conspiracies of opposition: Adityanath to BJP workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked BJP workers to remain alert against “conspiracies” of the opposition, alleging that they don’t mind doing politics over the issue of national security.

Addressing the BJP state executive meet, Adityanath said on national security, the principle of the BJP has been that a country is bigger than the party.

“Whether we are in power or in the opposition, the BJP has not compromised with anyone in the matter of national security,'' he added.

On the other hand, a malicious intent of the opposition was seen recently, when the security agencies caught terrorists, then a responsible leader said that ''we do not trust the security agencies of UP''. ''What intention does this show,'' he asked. The CM said as the Assembly elections are drawing near, party workers “should remain alert” against the “conspiracies” of the opposition.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath claimed that after it formed government in the state in 2012, it took the initiative of withdrawing cases of those who carried out the blasts in the CRPF camp of Rampur, Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Kashi and Lucknow courts.

He alleged that on Thursday “people of the SP were seen raising slogans in support of Pakistan in Agra”. “Imagine what kind of blue print they have for the country's security. This shows the fact that people don't mind playing with national security for vote bank,'' he said.

''National security is of no importance to them. They want to see each and every issue through political lens. We all have to be aware of them,'' he added. Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, he said ''a state with a large population like UP has been successful in presenting a model of Covid management''. Referring to the ''negative'' campaign of opponents, the CM said not a single face of the opposition came forward to stand with the public. Apart from the BJP, no party was there to serve the public, he claimed.

