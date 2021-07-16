TRS MPs to take up Telangana's share in river waters in Parliament

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed the party MPs to forcefully fight for the state's rightful share in river waters and to realize the promises made to Telangana during bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh in the Parliament session beginning on July 19.

Rao, who held a meeting with party MPs and other leaders on the issues to be taken up in parliament, said the MPs should question the Centre on the state's rightful share in river waters in both Houses of parliament whenever an occasion arose, according to an official release on Friday night.

Advertisement

Rao's directive came against the backdrop of ongoing differences between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over sharing the Krishna river water.

Rao also suggested that the MPs should take up the promises made to Telangana during AP bifurcation in 2014 and other pending issues with the Centre.

The MPs should meet Union Ministers concerned and submit representations, he said.

Observing that problems related to the civil supplies department are pending with the Centre, Rao directed that the MPs meet the Union Minister concerned to resolve them, the release added.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)