BJP's Parliamentary party executive meeting scheduled for July 18 postponed

The BJP's Parliamentary party executive meeting that was scheduled for July 18 (Saturday) has been postponed. This meet will be held later, sources said. Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, BJP's Parliamentary Party Executive meeting was scheduled to be held on July 18.

According to BJP sources, a separate meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) floor leaders was also expected on the same day. Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday addressed the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh working committee as part of preparations for assembly polls early next year.

Nadda asked party workers to reach out to people to expose opposition parties including the Congress and Samajwadi Party. Nadda began his speech by slamming Samajwadi Party leader and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who had called COVID vaccine as BJP's vaccine.

Nadda, who participated in the meeting through video conference, did not name Yadav and said he was a leader of a "narrow mindset". Earlier, senior BJP leaders met on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament which begins on July 19.

Sources had said the meeting took place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal. The monsoon session of parliament is expected to be stormy with the opposition gearing up to attack the BJP-led government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources had stated that the meeting went on for over an hour and discussed the ruling party's strategy for the session, which will be the first after assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry earlier this year. The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the parliament session which will conclude on August 13. (ANI)

