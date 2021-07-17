Left Menu

Biden taps former senator Udall as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand

"This position - working with one of our closest partners and allies - is integral as we work closely with New Zealand to confront the challenges facing our nations - including COVID-19, climate, and China," Udall said in a statement. On Friday, the White House also said Biden would nominate career U.S. foreign service members as ambassadors to Brunei, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Botswana.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 01:28 IST
Biden taps former senator Udall as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand

President Joe Biden will nominate Tom Udall, a former U.S. senator who represented New Mexico, to be his ambassador to New Zealand, the White House said on Friday. The decision comes as Biden works to shore up alliances in the Asia-Pacific to present a united front on what he has described as Washington's key foreign policy challenge: China.

Biden officials have had little high-level, face-to-face contact with Beijing since a first senior diplomatic meeting in March in Alaska, where the Chinese side expressed anger at U.S. sanctions announced just ahead of the talks. New Zealand has been an important ally in the region, and on Friday hosted Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and China's Xi Jinping for a virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on managing the global pandemic.

Biden hopes to use the 21-member forum and other multilateral groups to combat what it sees as China's unfair trade practices and other issues. The Biden administration on Friday announced a new round of sanctions on Chinese officials over their crackdown on Hong Kong, just one of several flashpoints between the two countries. "This position - working with one of our closest partners and allies - is integral as we work closely with New Zealand to confront the challenges facing our nations - including COVID-19, climate, and China," Udall said in a statement.

On Friday, the White House also said Biden would nominate career U.S. foreign service members as ambassadors to Brunei, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Botswana. Brunei is also an APEC member. All of the positions require Senate confirmation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
2
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021