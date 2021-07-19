Haiti's Joseph could hand over power as soon as Tuesday -official

Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, Haiti foreign ministry senior official Israel Jacky Cantave said.

The announcement appears to end a power struggle in the Caribbean nation between Joseph and Ariel Henry, the 71-year old neurosurgeon who was appointed prime minister by Moise two days before the killing but had yet to be sworn in.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)