Left Menu

Haiti's Joseph could hand over power as soon as Tuesday -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:05 IST
Haiti's Joseph could hand over power as soon as Tuesday -official
  • Country:
  • United States

Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, Haiti foreign ministry senior official Israel Jacky Cantave said.

The announcement appears to end a power struggle in the Caribbean nation between Joseph and Ariel Henry, the 71-year old neurosurgeon who was appointed prime minister by Moise two days before the killing but had yet to be sworn in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021