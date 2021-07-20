Left Menu

TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray gives notice in RS under Rule 267 to discuss 'snooping' issue

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the Pegasus snooping issue, the party said on Monday.Opposition parties on Monday hit out at the government over the alleged phone-tapping of prominent personalities in the country using Israeli spyware, Pegasus, and demanded an independent judicial or parliamentary committee probe.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the Pegasus 'snooping' issue, the party said on Monday.

Opposition parties on Monday hit out at the government over the alleged phone-tapping of prominent personalities in the country using Israeli spyware, Pegasus, and demanded an independent judicial or parliamentary committee probe. ''Trinamool's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has given a (Rule) 267 notice for Pegasus,'' the party said.

Rule 267 gives opposition MPs an opportunity to give a written notice to suspend regular business in the Upper House and seek a discussion on a burning issue. An international media consortium reported on Sunday that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware sold only to government agencies.

Earlier, the TMC had said it would raise the issue in Parliament.

''It is a serious issue and the minister in his statement in the House does not deny that the government was using the software. We will raise this issue in Parliament,'' said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien.PTI ASG IJT AAR AAR

