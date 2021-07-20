Sao Tome presidential run-off to pit ex-PM against former minister
A former infrastructure minister and a former prime minister have advanced to the second round of Sao Tome and Principe's presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday. Carlos Vila Nova, a former infrastructure minister who represents the party of outgoing President Evaristo Carvalho, finished first in Sunday's first round with over 39% of the vote, commission president Fernando Maquengo told reporters.
Guilherme Posser da Costa, who served as prime minister of the small island nation in the Gulf of Guinea from 1999-2001, finished second with nearly 21%, Maquengo said. The run-off will be held on Aug. 8.
