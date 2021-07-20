Left Menu

Trinamool Congress, NCP, BSP among parties present at briefing held by Centre on COVID-19 situation

Leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP and BSP attended the meeting convened by the government on Tuesday evening to brief floor leaders of parties on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination programme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 20:18 IST
Trinamool Congress, NCP, BSP among parties present at briefing held by Centre on COVID-19 situation
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP and BSP attended the meeting convened by the government on Tuesday evening to brief floor leaders of parties on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination programme. The meeting was not attended by leaders from Congress, RJD, AAP, SAD and Left parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting. Floor leaders of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Tamil Manila Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (Secular), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were among those present.

The Centre briefed the opposition parties on the COVID-19 situation in the country and strategies being implemented to deal with it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021