Karnataka govt 'lifeless', says KPCC working prez

The BJP-led government in Karnataka has become 'lifeless' and 'totally failed' in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed said on Tuesday.

At a time experts were warning of a third wave of the pandemic, the BJP was seriously discussing replacing the Chief Minister, he said, addressing reporters here.

No action was taken against officials when 36 people died due to lack of oxygen at Chamarajanagar and the Chief Minister did not bother to visit the place, Ahmed alleged.

Ahmed further alleged that the government is directly responsible for the majority of deaths during the pandemic.

Several deaths are not being properly reported to avoid giving compensation to the kin of victims, he claimed.

Accusing the BJP of turning into 'Brashta Janata Party' with corruption in all sectors, he said even the partys central leadership does not have faith in the CM.

Denying reports of groupism in the Congress, he said the party is focusing on the next elections and will come back to power with the backing of a mass leadership.

Ahmed said AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will tour Karnataka for five days from July 23 and conduct meetings with Congress leaders of 25 districts.

