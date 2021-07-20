Left Menu

Named as theft suspect, C'garh man, wife, 4 children attempt suicide

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:22 IST
Named as theft suspect, C'garh man, wife, 4 children attempt suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A man named in a theft complaint allegedly tried to commit suicide along with five members of family in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The six, who consumed poison on Monday night in their home in Jugdehi village, were rushed to the district hospital by neighbours and were now out of danger, Bhakara police station SHO Santosh Jain said.

He identified the six as Dilip Yadav (48), his wife Kalindri Bai (45), their daughters Urvashi (23) and Tameshwari (21) and sons Sunil (18) and Rajesh (16).

''On July 19, Nemchand Sahu, a resident of the same village, had lodged a complaint of theft at his house and had named Dilip Yadav as a suspect. However, police was yet to interrogate Dilip in this regard,'' Jain said.

Yadav's son Sunil told reporters that the family wanted to end their lives due to the humiliation caused by the complaint and the police's behaviour towards them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021