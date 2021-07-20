Left Menu

MVA nominees elected unopposed as Palghar ZP president, vice president

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:31 IST
Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi nominees were elected unopposed to the post of president and vice president of the Palghar Zilla Parishad on Tuesday after the BJP withdrew its candidates, officials said.

Shiv Sena's Vaidehi Vadan was chosen as ZP president and Dynaneshwar Sambre of the NCP became vice president, they said.

State ministers Eknath Shinde, Dada Bhuse and Jitendra Awhad were present when the two were elected.

