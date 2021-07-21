Croatia sets obligatory tests for visitors from UK, Russia and Cyprus

Croatia has decided to impose obligatory COVID-19 tests for visitors coming from the United Kingdom, Russia and Cyprus, the state health institute said on Wednesday.

"Due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Russia, as an additional measure for people arriving from those countries, a negative (COVID-19) test will be required regardless whether they are vaccinated or have already had a disease," the statement said.

The measure takes force on July 26.

