UK Opposition Labour Leader Keir Starmer in isolation after child tests COVID positive

The leader of the UK Opposition, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, is to self-isolate after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19, a Labour Party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

One of Starmer’s children tested positive at lunchtime, just as he was in the House of Commons for the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) session – during which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared remotely as he remains in self-isolation at his Chequers country residence following UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s COVID positive test last week.

Starmer’s office said he has been undergoing daily tests and tested negative on Wednesday morning but will now be self-isolating along with his family and continue daily tests.

''One of Keir's children tested positive for COVID this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir and his family will now be self-isolating,” a spokesperson for Starmer said.

''Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests,'' the spokesperson said.

This is the fourth time Sir Keir has had to self-isolate since the pandemic began due to a COVID contact.

It now means in the UK, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid are all in isolation as infection rates continue to increase across the country.

On Tuesday, the UK recorded 46,558 new COVID-19 cases and 96 more coronavirus-related deaths in the 24-hour period prior, according to official government data. It is the highest number of fatalities since March 24, when 98 deaths were reported.

