Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN30 UK-NIRAV Suicide, COVID risks in Mumbai prison focus of Nirav Modi extradition appeal in UK London: Nirav Modi faces a “substantial risk” of suicide amid an “overwhelming” impact of COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where he will be lodged on being extradited, the High Court in London was told during an extradition appeal hearing on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN31 US-INDIA-FARMERS-ALERT US issues security alert for citizens in view of farmers' protest in New Delhi Washington/New Delhi: The US on Wednesday issued a security alert for its citizens in India, advising them to avoid prominent areas, crowds and demonstrations along with taking steps for their own safety in view of the farmers' protest in New Delhi.

FGN28 UK-JOHNSON-AIDE-APOLOGY UK PM Johnson asked to apologise to over-80s after ex-aide’s COVID claims London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday asked to apologise in Parliament to the country’s elderly following his former top aide’s claims that he dismissed the need for a second lockdown last year as those dying from COVID were ''essentially all over 80''. By Aditi Khanna FGN29 CHINA-AFGHAN-LD ENVOY China appoints new special envoy to Afghanistan amid deepening Afghan crisis Beijing: China on Wednesday announced that it has replaced its special envoy to Afghanistan amid growing concern here over the adverse impact of the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country on the volatile Xinjiang province which faces security threats from Uyghur Muslim militants. By K J M Varma FGN27 PAK-TIKTOK Pak again blocks access to TikTok for failure to remove 'inappropriate content' Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday blocked access to TikTok in the country for its failure to remove ''inappropriate content'', taking down the popular Chinese short video-sharing app for the fourth time in recent months.

FGN17 VIRUS-US-DELTA-LD BIDEN Dramatic drop in Covid deaths but US must stay vigilant about Delta variant: Biden Washington: President Joe Biden has said that even though the United States has seen a dramatic drop in the number of COVID-19 deaths due to its vaccination programme, the people must remain vigilant about the more virulent Delta variant that is spreading fast in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 VIRUS-CHILDREN-CAREGIVERS 1,19,000 Indian children lost caregivers to Covid during first 14 months of pandemic: Report Washington: More than 1.5 million children in 21 countries, including 1,19,000 from India, lost their primary and secondary caregivers to COVID-19 during the first 14 months of the pandemic, according to a study published in The Lancet. By Lalit K Jha FGN19 NEPAL-POLITICS Nepal PM Deuba, ally Dahal discuss common minimum plan amid hectic lobbying for Cabinet berths Kathmandu: Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday discussed with former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' the common minimum programme for the remaining one-and-a-half-year term of the government even as coalition partners started hectic lobbying for Cabinet berths in lieu of the support they had extended during Sunday's trust vote in Parliament. By K J M Varma FGN20 UK-STATUES-CAMPAIGN Sophia Duleep Singh in the running for UK’s Hidden Heroes statues campaign London: Sophia Duleep Singh, daughter of the last ruler of the Sikh empire Maharaja Duleep Singh, is among the historical figures in the running for a Hidden Heroes campaign calling for more diversity in new commemorative monuments across the UK. By Aditi Khanna FGN22 CHINA-3RDLD FLOODS 25 killed, over 1 mn affected as unprecedented floods hit central China; President Xi calls in PLA Beijing: At least 25 people, including 12 subway passengers, were killed when the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years hit China's central Henan province, prompting President Xi Jinping on Wednesday to deploy the Army to rescue those trapped in inundated subways, hotels and public places. By K J M Varma PTI IND IND

