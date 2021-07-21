Left Menu

India to take part in environment ministers' meet at G20 Summit on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:40 IST
India to take part in environment ministers' meet at G20 Summit on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

India will participate in the environment ministers' meeting at the 16th G20 Summit on Thursday.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will virtually take part in the two-day meeting, along with Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey and senior officials, the environment ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

''India to participate virtually in the #Environment Ministerial Meeting of the G20 countries on 22nd July 2021. #India shall be represented by a delegation led by Hon'ble Union Environment Minister, Shri @byadavbjp & Hon'ble MoS, Shri @AshwiniKChoubey & senior officers of @MoEFCC,'' it said.

The 16th G20 Summit under Italian Presidency is slated to revolve around its primary theme of ''People, Planet' and Prosperity''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021