Sherman aims to show China what healthy competition can look like -U.S.
The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman would seek to show China on her upcoming visit to the country what responsible and healthy competition can look like.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular news briefing there needed to be constructive dialogue with Beijing and the United States wanted to ensure there were "guardrails" in the relationship and that competition did not spill over into conflict.
"The deputy intends for this engagement to show and to demonstrate to the PRC what responsible and healthy competition can look like," Price said, referring to Sherman's planned July 25-26 visit to China.
