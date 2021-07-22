Left Menu

Amarinder to attend Sidhu's installation ceremony

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the Friday event where Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally take over as the state Congress chief. Kuljit Singh Nagra, one of the newly appointed four working presidents, confirmed it and said he extended a formal invite to the CM for the installation ceremony.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 16:59 IST
Amarinder to attend Sidhu's installation ceremony
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the Friday event where Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally take over as the state Congress chief. Kuljit Singh Nagra, one of the newly appointed four working presidents, confirmed it and said he extended a formal invite to the CM for the installation ceremony. Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.

The chief minister also opposed his appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he won't meet Sidhu until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his ''derogatory'' tweets against him. Sidhu will formally assume the charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with four working presidents, at Punjab Congress Bhawan here on Friday. Amarinder Singh and other party MLAs will first assemble at Punjab Bhawan, from where they will go to the Punjab Congress Bhawan, the venue of the installation ceremony. Incharge of Punjab affairs at the AICC, Harish Rawat, is also expected to attend the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021