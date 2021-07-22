Left Menu

Draft Cinematograph Bill will ensure development, safeguard rights: TN BJP

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:26 IST
Draft Cinematograph Bill will ensure development, safeguard rights: TN BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Thursday justified the Centre's proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act, saying it will be supportive to the development and safeguard the rights of the film industry.

Appealing to the film industry and those opposed to the proposed amendments not to have any qualms over the Bill, the party's state president K Annamalai said, ''I hope that the amendments being proposed will be conducive to the development and safety of the film industry.'' ''I would like to inform that we are open to views in this regard,'' he said in a statement.

The Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to order re-certification for a film already certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The move to recall a film already certified by the Censor Board was opposed by the film personalities in the state.

It also drew flak from Chief Minister M K Stalin.

''At present, no one accepts the depiction of historical personalities in poor light or narrative that incites religious or caste feelings or portrayal, affecting public peace and tranquility,'' Annamalai said.

Even in the absence of these amendments, various films have been subjected to ''court censorship after screening.'' In some films, scenes were altered under the guidance of the courts, he argued.

''Further, there have been protests that certain films should not be screened...therefore, the draft bill may be useful in avoiding such a situation after screening,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021