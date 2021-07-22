BJP disrespected reservation policy: Chandrashekhar Azad

Left Menu

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday charged the BJP governments at the Centre and state with disrespecting the reservation policy and said his party will stage a protest during the monsoon session of the UP Assembly.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday charged the BJP governments at the Centre and state with disrespecting the reservation policy and said his party will stage a protest during the monsoon session of the UP Assembly. With the aim of building an egalitarian India, our party had started a “Bahujan Cycle Yatra” from July 1 to July 21, he told reporters, adding that they visited all 403 Assembly constituencies of the state. Accusing the BJP government of disrespecting the reservation policy, he said the party will gherao the Assembly in the upcoming monsoon session.

Alleging that the government has oppressed the Dalits, he said the BJP has tried to fool people though the expansion of its Union cabinet. To hide its failures, some members of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes have been made ministers, he said.

He also accused the BJP government of rigging in the recent elections to the posts of the block and district panchayat heads. Referring to the harassment of a Dalit leader in Azamgarh district, he said an agitation will be launched if the BJP government did not accede to the demands raised by his party in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

