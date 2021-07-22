Parliamentarians share memories of late political leader Veerendra Kumar

Members of Parliament cutting across party lines on Thursday shared their fond memories of late M P Veerendra Kumar, a political leader and writer, at a function here to commemorate his 85th birth anniversary.

Veerendra Kumar, who was the Managing Director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, passed away on May 28, 2020.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and K C Venugopal, RSP's N K Premachandran, John Brittas and Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M) and Binoy Viswam (CPI) were among those who shared their experiences with Veerendra Kumar.

Veerendra Kumar's son and Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyams Kumar also spoke at the function, which was organised by M P Veerendra Kumar Memorial Committee. Shreyams Kumar is also a member of PTI's Board of Directors.

As a political leader, Veerendra Kumar always presented his views to the public but those views did not influence his writings or his leadership at Mathrubhumi, Muraleedharan said and emphasised that it was his speciality.

Shashi Tharoor said Veerendra Kumar's departure was also the ''end of an era'' and that he had practised principled politics. ''We won't get a person like him (Kumar) easily,'' he said.

Recalling his association with Veerendra Kumar, Elamaram Kareem said he was a ''socialist'' till the end.

According to N K Premachandran, Veerendra Kumar was excellent in various aspects and maintained personal relations irrespective of which party he was in.

Veerendra Kumar was a writer and a former Union minister. He was also a member of PTI's Board of Directors.

