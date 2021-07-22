U.S. imposes Cuba-related sanctions on entity, individual -Treasury website

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a senior Cuban security official and an interior ministry brigade following a crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

The move marks the first concrete steps by President Joe Biden's administration to apply pressure on the Cuban government as Washington faces calls from U.S. lawmakers and the Cuban-American community to show greater support for the protesters.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)