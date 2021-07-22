U.S. imposes Cuba-related sanctions on entity, individual -Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:34 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a senior Cuban security official and an interior ministry brigade following a crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
The move marks the first concrete steps by President Joe Biden's administration to apply pressure on the Cuban government as Washington faces calls from U.S. lawmakers and the Cuban-American community to show greater support for the protesters.
