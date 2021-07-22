Left Menu

Top U.S. diplomat calls for broad political consensus in call with Haiti prime minister -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:43 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on new Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry to seek broad political consensus as he establishes the government's priorities and to work quickly to establish conditions for free and fair elections, the State Department said on Thursday

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting the Haitian people following the heinous assassination of President Jovenel Moïse," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that described a Thursday phone call between the two officials.

