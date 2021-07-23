Left Menu

Former Goa MP Gopalrao Mayekar dead

Former Member of Parliament from North Goa Gopalrao Mayekar died on Thursday, family sources said.Mayekar, 87, was ailing for the last few days, they said.Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled his death. Saddened by the passing away of Former State Minister, Former MP and writer Prof Gopalrao Mayekar.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-07-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 00:22 IST
Former Goa MP Gopalrao Mayekar dead
Former Member of Parliament from North Goa Gopalrao Mayekar died on Thursday, family sources said.

Mayekar, 87, was ailing for the last few days, they said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled his death. “Saddened by the passing away of Former State Minister, Former MP and writer Prof Gopalrao Mayekar. His immense contribution to the public life will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” Sawant tweeted.

Mayekar, leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), was a member of the 9th Lok Sabha.

