Former Goa MP Gopalrao Mayekar dead
Former Member of Parliament from North Goa Gopalrao Mayekar died on Thursday, family sources said.Mayekar, 87, was ailing for the last few days, they said.Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled his death. Saddened by the passing away of Former State Minister, Former MP and writer Prof Gopalrao Mayekar.
- Country:
- India
Former Member of Parliament from North Goa Gopalrao Mayekar died on Thursday, family sources said.
Mayekar, 87, was ailing for the last few days, they said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant condoled his death. “Saddened by the passing away of Former State Minister, Former MP and writer Prof Gopalrao Mayekar. His immense contribution to the public life will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” Sawant tweeted.
Mayekar, leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), was a member of the 9th Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japan set to declare state of emergency for Tokyo area through Aug 22 -minister
36 US states file lawsuit against Google
U.S. states allege Google 'unlawfully' preserves Play Store monopoly
Himachal declares three-day state mourning to condole Virbhadra Singh's demise
Cairn wins freeze on India's state-owned assets in Paris to recover tax award