Priests’ body demands representation in management of temples, writes to PM Modi

Representation of the Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha in the management of temples and religious places should be made mandatory, the priests’ body urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. “Instructions may be given for the representation of Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha in the management of temples and religious places,” Mahesh Pathak, National President of the body said in a letter to the prime minister. Twelve smart cities with cultural, religious and ancient backgrounds are currently being developed in the country. Since the officials are not familiar with the traditions, culture and ancient background of the cities, the basic purpose of the renovation is defeated, Pathak said.

To overcome the problem, constitutional representation of the mahasabha would not only prove to be a boon but the local administration too would get a shot in the arm by getting expert opinions, he said.

Advertisement

It is expected that the prime minister would consider the suggestions given in the letter and give an order for the representation of the body in the matters related to tirth, temples, culture and religion to retain the basic character of religious places that would inspire the next generation.

At present, the tirth purohits are facing harassment from the administration, Pathak said as he highlighted the alleged neglect of tirth purohits of Uttarakhand who are deprived of their ancestral rights.

However, the priests’ body chief thanked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for taking prompt action on his letter and appointing a high power committee to decide the future of Devasthanam board.

The body of priests had on July 19 wrote to Dhami, demanding decommission of the board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)