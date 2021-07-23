Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday

Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time on Friday. The House was adjourned for the day soon after resumption at 2:30 pm. The Rajya Sabha will now resume on Monday at 11 am.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:30 pm today following the first adjournment till 12 pm. Soon after starting the business, the Opposition leaders created a ruckus over the farmers' agitation and the Pegasus spyware controversy.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suspended TMC MP Santanu Sen for the remaining period of the ongoing Monsoon session. (ANI)

