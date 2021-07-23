Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday
Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the fourth time on Friday. The House was adjourned for the day soon after resumption at 2:30 pm. The Rajya Sabha will now resume on Monday at 11 am.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:30 pm today following the first adjournment till 12 pm. Soon after starting the business, the Opposition leaders created a ruckus over the farmers' agitation and the Pegasus spyware controversy.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suspended TMC MP Santanu Sen for the remaining period of the ongoing Monsoon session. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santanu Sen
- Monsoon
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- The Rajya Sabha
- House
- Opposition
- Rajya Sabha
- Pegasus
ALSO READ
U.S. will not immediately lift travel restrictions - White House official
U.S. industry groups, lawmakers press White House to lift travel restrictions
Sports News Roundup: Organisers to ban Olympic spectators as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency report; Olympics-White House recommends rule review after Richardson ban and more
NGT forms fresh committee, seeks report on pollution caused by slaughter houses
Dutch house prices rise as never before as property boom continues