No place for farmers in BJP's politics: Rajasthan PCC chief

Rajasthan Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday targeted the BJP, saying that there is no place for farmers in the saffron party's politics.

On the sidelines of a programme held at Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office here, Dotasra said the BJP has always been known for doing ''anti-farmer politics''.

He said there is no place for farmers in the kind of politics the BJP does. All the BJP leaders have given derogatory statements and levelled unwarranted allegation against farmers, which is highly condemnable, Dotasra said.

''BJP leaders call farmers Khalistanis and a new minister of Modi government Meenakshi Lekhi addresses farmers as 'mawali'. This reflects the anti-farmer ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party,'' Dotasra said.

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi had on Thursday denounced farmers, who are protesting in Delhi against the three farm laws, as ''mawali'' (ruffian) after she was asked about incidents of alleged violence during their protests.

As her comments created a furore, the BJP leader later tweeted that her comments were ''twisted'' and that she withdraws her words if they have hurt anyone.

Amid heavy security, a group of 200 farmers protesting the agricultural laws have started a 'Kisan Sansad' at central Delhi's Jantar Mantar from Thursday, a few metres away from Parliament where the Monsoon Session is underway.

