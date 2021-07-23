Left Menu

PTI | Moga | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:40 IST
Three killed, 40 injured in collision of buses in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed and forty others injured, nine of them seriously, in a collision between two buses on the Moga-Amritsar road in this district of Punjab on Friday, police said.

Those killed and injured were traveling in a minibus which was on its from Zira town to Chandigarh carrying supporters of Congress who were to attend the installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief.

The minibus collided with a state-owned PEPSU roadways bus near Lohara village, police said.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said the deceased have been identified as Virsa Singh, Vickey, and Gurtej Singh.

The nine seriously injured were referred to a hospital in Ludhiana, police said.

''Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government,'' Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

In Chandigarh, during the installation ceremony of Sidhu, the Punjab Congress observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to those killed in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

