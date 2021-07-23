Left Menu

It is resolved: Rahul Gandhi on Punjab Cong infighting

Updated: 23-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:57 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said the infighting in the party's Punjab unit has been resolved.

He said this after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended Navjot Singh Sidhu's coronation as the new state unit chief at a function at Punjab Bhawan at Chandigarh.

''It is resolved. You can see," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament here when asked about the Punjab crisis and if the infighting persists despite Sidhu's elevation.

Singh and Sidhu were at loggerheads for some time and had been making public statements against each other, but were seen together at the function Friday.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

