Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar receives Alexander Dalrymple award

India's chief hydrographer Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar was on Friday conferred with the prestigious Alexander Dalrymple award by the British government in recognition of his works in areas of hydrography and nautical cartography.
Vice Admiral Badhwar received the award from British High Commissioner Alex Ellis at a brief ceremony here.
Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar was conferred with the award in 2019 but the award ceremony was delayed due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The Alexander Dalrymple award has been named after the first hydrographer of the Admiralty and was instituted in 2006.
The Indian Navy said the Admiral has been honoured with the award in recognition of his ''unparalleled dedication, professionalism and leadership'' in the disciplines of hydrography and nautical cartography.
''The Admiral's unrelenting enthusiasm in continuing the skills and output across the Indian Ocean has increased safety, security, economic sustainability and development and environment protection for the whole region,'' it said in a statement.
Vice Admiral Badhwar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR - Security And Growth for All in the Region - along with the push from the UN for the sustainability of the oceans has been the driving force for the Hydrographic department in extending all possible assistance to littoral states in the Indian Ocean region.
''I have been fortunate in leading this department towards these goals. I also thank the UKHO Executive Committee for recognising this effort,'' he said.
