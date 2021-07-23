Left Menu

Centre has 'gone rogue': Mehbooba on Pegasus issue

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:05 IST
Centre has 'gone rogue': Mehbooba on Pegasus issue
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday attacked the Centre over the Pegasus snooping issue, saying it has ''gone rogue'' and is ''brazenly subverting'' basic human rights.

''A spyware used against terrorists has been weaponised to deal with political opponents & dissenters. BJP has taken a leaf out of how Britishers would suspect & treat Indians during the colonial era. GOI has gone rogue & is brazenly subverting basic human rights,” she tweeted.

She was referring to reports that potential targets include phone numbers of members of her party and her family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021