Centre has 'gone rogue': Mehbooba on Pegasus issue

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday attacked the Centre over the Pegasus snooping issue, saying it has ''gone rogue'' and is ''brazenly subverting'' basic human rights.

''A spyware used against terrorists has been weaponised to deal with political opponents & dissenters. BJP has taken a leaf out of how Britishers would suspect & treat Indians during the colonial era. GOI has gone rogue & is brazenly subverting basic human rights,” she tweeted.

She was referring to reports that potential targets include phone numbers of members of her party and her family.

