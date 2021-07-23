Left Menu

U.S. delegation to Haiti safe after gunshots at late president's funeral -source

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:30 IST
A U.S. delegation to Haiti heard gunshots during a funeral of Haitian president Jovenel Moise but is safe and returning home slightly earlier than expected, according to a source familiar with the situation.

"The Haitian people deserve democracy, stability, security, and prosperity, and we stand with them in this time of crisis," said the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is leading the presidential delegation, on Twitter. "We urge everyone to express themselves peacefully and refrain from violence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

