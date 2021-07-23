U.S. delegation to Haiti safe after gunshots at late president's funeral -source

A U.S. delegation to Haiti heard gunshots during a funeral of Haitian president Jovenel Moise but is safe and returning home slightly earlier than expected, according to a source familiar with the situation.

"The Haitian people deserve democracy, stability, security, and prosperity, and we stand with them in this time of crisis," said the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is leading the presidential delegation, on Twitter. "We urge everyone to express themselves peacefully and refrain from violence."

