U.S. delegation to Haiti safe after gunshots at late president's funeral -source
A U.S. delegation to Haiti heard gunshots during a funeral of Haitian president Jovenel Moise but is safe and returning home slightly earlier than expected, according to a source familiar with the situation.
"The Haitian people deserve democracy, stability, security, and prosperity, and we stand with them in this time of crisis," said the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is leading the presidential delegation, on Twitter. "We urge everyone to express themselves peacefully and refrain from violence."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- Jovenel Moise
- U.S.
- Haitian
- Linda Thomas-Greenfield
ALSO READ
'Stay home, stay safe:' Haitian Americans fret for relatives trapped by turmoil
Haiti says 26 Colombians, two Haitian Americans among group that killed president
Pfizer to seek U.S. authorization for COVID booster shot as Delta variant spreads
U.S. civil rights leaders vow to keep fighting for voting rights
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang