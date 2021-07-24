Be ready for assembly elections: BJP's B L Santosh tells JK party cadre
BJP national general secretary organisation B L Santosh has asked the party cadre in Jammu and Kashmir to be ready for assembly elections.This was conveyed by Santosh during a meeting of former MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers at the party headquarter here.He said that after the delimitation commissions report, the next step would be elections and we have to prepare to contest and register a victory with thumping majority.
BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh has asked the party cadre in Jammu and Kashmir to be ready for assembly elections.
This was conveyed by Santosh during a meeting of former MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers at the party headquarter here.
He said that after the delimitation commission's report, the next step would be elections and “we have to prepare to contest and register a victory with thumping majority”. Santosh said that during the Covid pandemic, BJP activists were on ground round the clock to help the people through different means.
He said the pandemic can only be controlled by the united efforts and the party activists at all levels are putting their best in providing help to the needy.
''It is the BJP only where any activist can reach to the highest position in the party. Each one of us is only a carrier of a tradition and not boss” he said. Santosh stressed on the constitution of booth committees and take up the party's programmes at that level with proper management.
