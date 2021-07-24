Left Menu

Be ready for assembly elections: BJP's B L Santosh tells JK party cadre

BJP national general secretary organisation B L Santosh has asked the party cadre in Jammu and Kashmir to be ready for assembly elections.This was conveyed by Santosh during a meeting of former MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers at the party headquarter here.He said that after the delimitation commissions report, the next step would be elections and we have to prepare to contest and register a victory with thumping majority.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-07-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 00:50 IST
Be ready for assembly elections: BJP's B L Santosh tells JK party cadre
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh has asked the party cadre in Jammu and Kashmir to be ready for assembly elections.

This was conveyed by Santosh during a meeting of former MLAs, MLCs and office-bearers at the party headquarter here.

He said that after the delimitation commission's report, the next step would be elections and “we have to prepare to contest and register a victory with thumping majority”. Santosh said that during the Covid pandemic, BJP activists were on ground round the clock to help the people through different means.

He said the pandemic can only be controlled by the united efforts and the party activists at all levels are putting their best in providing help to the needy.

''It is the BJP only where any activist can reach to the highest position in the party. Each one of us is only a carrier of a tradition and not boss” he said. Santosh stressed on the constitution of booth committees and take up the party's programmes at that level with proper management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021