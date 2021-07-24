FS Shringla meets British counterpart, reviews 2030 roadmap to India-UK FTA

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has met his British counterpart Lord Tariq Ahmad and held a comprehensive review of the UK-India cooperation in multilateral fora and on global issues and the implementation of Roadmap 2030, a 10-year plan that was unveiled in May for bilateral partnership on the road to a free trade agreement (FTA).

Shringla arrived in London on Friday on a two-day visit.

He held meetings with his counterpart Ahmad, Minister of South Asia in the Foreign Office, and Philip Barton, the Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Friday.

''Cordial meetings at FCDO of HE Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla with HE Minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmad & HE Permanent Under-Secretary @PhilipRBarton: a comprehensive review of India-UK agenda, co-op in multilateral fora & on global issues, implementation of RoadMap2030,'' the Indian High Commission in the UK tweeted.

The Roadmap 2030 was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security and climate change, among others.

''Glad to meet @harshvshringla again today. We last met in Delhi – a pleasure to be able to host this time in London. We discussed the continued growth of the - relationship and how, together, the UK and India can provide leadership on global issues and be a force for good,'' Ahmad tweeted.

''Today I welcomed @harshvshringla to London for talks on the delivery of the UK/India #2030Roadmap. The partnership is going from strength to strength as we work towards our shared ambitions,'' Barton, who previously served as British High Commissioner to India, tweeted.

