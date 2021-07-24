Army jawan dies in mine blast along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A 27-year-old Army jawan was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on operational duty in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday. He accidentally stepped on a mine and it exploded injuring him critically, a defence spokesman said.

Advertisement

The soldier was evacuated to the nearest medical facility but he succumbed to injuries there, the official said.

Sepoy Vaidya hailed from Ghumarwin village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, the spokesman said.

''Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,'' he said.

Ghumarwin village plunged into mourning after the news of his death reached his family.

A large number of people gathered at the jawan's residence and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the demise of the soldier.

Former chief minister PK Dhumal also offered condolences to Vaidya's family and said the jawan's contribution to the nation will always be remembered.

The soldier is survived by mother Vanita Devi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)