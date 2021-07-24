Left Menu

Mirabai Chanu's feat to be inspiration for all: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics and said that her achievement will be an inspiration for all.Chanu ended Indias 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the countrys account in Tokyo on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:32 IST
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics and said that her achievement will be an inspiration for all.

Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday. ''Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver medal in the Women's 49kg weightlifting category at #TokyoOlympics. You have made all of us very, very proud. Your achievements are an inspiration for all,'' Banerjee tweeted.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

