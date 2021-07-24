Nadda addresses Goa BJP leaders, asks them to ensure relief for flood-affected

BJP national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, on Saturday addressed Members of Parliament, MLAs and functionaries from the party here and asked them to ensure that people affected by the floods caused by heavy rains over the past few days are taken care of.

Nadda, who arrived in the state in the afternoon, was welcomed by chief minister Pramod Sawant, state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade and others.

“In his address, Nadda asked leaders to ensure that the party organisation manages to reach those affected by the floods. He also appreciated the state government's COVID-19 vaccination drive,'' a functionary said.

On Sunday, Nadda will visit the Mangueshi Temple at 8.30 am, and then attend a tree plantation event with Sadguru Brahmeshanandacharya Swami at Tapobhumi in Kundai at 9.15 am.

At 10.30 am, he will visit a vaccination centre at Don Bosco High School here, and at 3:15pm, he will address a press conference, the party functionary informed.

