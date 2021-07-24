Left Menu

Congress demands probe into "audio clip" of Nalin Kateel

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-07-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 22:30 IST
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader and former minister B Ramanath Rai on Saturday criticised Dakshina Kannada MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel over the recent viral audio clip that purportedly shows him discussing a leadership change in Karnataka and demanded a probe into it.

In the audio clip which went viral on July 18, Kateel is allegedly heard saying that the entire team of ministers, including K S Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar will be removed, and though there were three names for the chief minister's post, they will not be considered.

However, Kateel has denied that it was his voice in the audio and asked the Chief Minister to hold an investigation.

Rai said BJP MLAs in the district can recognise the voice of Kateel, who has been here for 15 years.

The MP has admitted that the government is corrupt on the audio clip, which went viral on social media. It is undoubtedly the voice of Kateel, he said.

Demanding a probe in the matter, Rai said the police commissioner is an expert in handling cases relating to social media, but the probe into this case has been delayed.

Rai also criticized the government on the ED raids on Dainik Bhaskar and Bharath Samachar soon after the two newspapers reported the Pegasus controversy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

