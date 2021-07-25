Left Menu

Karnataka CM has done good work: J P Nadda

Amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday ruled out any crisis and said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has done good work.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:40 IST

Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculation about a change of guard in Karnataka, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday ruled out any crisis and said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has done good work. ''Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way," Nadda told reporters on the last day of his two-day visit to Goa.

When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, Nadda said, "That is what you feel. We don't feel so''.

Nadda's remarks assume significance as they came hours after the Karnataka CM said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.

''By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision,'' Yediyurappa had said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

