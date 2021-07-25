Minister Anurag Thakur condoles deaths in Himachal landslide

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur Sunday condoled the loss of lives in landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

The Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur said the death of tourists in the incident was distressing.

''Death of tourists due to landslide in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh is distressing. The state government has promptly engaged in relief and rescue operations. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. May the Lord give strength to the bereaved family and place the departed souls at his feet. Peace,'' he tweeted. Multiple landslides triggered by recent rains occurred near Basteri on Sangla-Chitkul road at 1.25 pm, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles, they said.

A video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse.

According to the police, nine people died and two others injured after heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller. The passengers were going to Sangla from Chitkul.

In a similar incident, a pedestrian was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

