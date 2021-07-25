Left Menu

Shah offers prayers at Kamakhya, launches new cancer bloc

The Honble Minister was briefed on the operational and administrative issues of the Force by Lt Gen P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles, it said.Had lunch and spent a good time interacting with our valiant officialdgar personnel in Laitkor, Meghalaya.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 21:09 IST
Shah offers prayers at Kamakhya, launches new cancer bloc
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple, seeking the deity’s blessings for the country's progress.

Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to the Kamakhya Temple.

''Today I offered my prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple for the progress and prosperity of the country,'' Shah tweeted after coming out of the Temple.

He also went to the State Cancer Institute to inaugurate a New Radiation Therapy Block.

At the brief function, he launched the ambitious new facility in presence of Sarma and state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Machine (LINAC) at the institute for treatment of cancer patients.

He, however, did not address the gathering and the waiting media, but had a closed-door interaction with senior doctors along with Sarma and Mahanta.

''Inaugurated the Radio Therapy Block and dedicated to people the new LINAC machine in the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati. This will go a long way in providing better and free of cost treatment for cancer patients,'' Shah later tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles in a statement said that the Union Home Minister visited its headquarters in Shillong and interacted with jawans.

''In his first visit to the Assam Rifles, Hon'ble Minister was amazed to see the well laid out and maintained campus. The Hon'ble Minister was briefed on the operational and administrative issues of the Force by Lt Gen P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles,'' it said.

''Had lunch and spent a good time interacting with our valiant @official_dgar personnel in Laitkor, Meghalaya. Assam Rifles, the Guardians of the North East, is India's oldest paramilitary force. The n JRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021