Shah offers prayers at Kamakhya, launches new cancer bloc

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple, seeking the deity’s blessings for the country's progress.

Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to the Kamakhya Temple.

''Today I offered my prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple for the progress and prosperity of the country,'' Shah tweeted after coming out of the Temple.

He also went to the State Cancer Institute to inaugurate a New Radiation Therapy Block.

At the brief function, he launched the ambitious new facility in presence of Sarma and state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The Union Home Minister also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Linear Accelerator Machine (LINAC) at the institute for treatment of cancer patients.

He, however, did not address the gathering and the waiting media, but had a closed-door interaction with senior doctors along with Sarma and Mahanta.

''Inaugurated the Radio Therapy Block and dedicated to people the new LINAC machine in the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati. This will go a long way in providing better and free of cost treatment for cancer patients,'' Shah later tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles in a statement said that the Union Home Minister visited its headquarters in Shillong and interacted with jawans.

''In his first visit to the Assam Rifles, Hon'ble Minister was amazed to see the well laid out and maintained campus. The Hon'ble Minister was briefed on the operational and administrative issues of the Force by Lt Gen P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, DG Assam Rifles,'' it said.

