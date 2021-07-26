Tunisian president relieves prime minister of his post
26-07-2021
Tunisia's president said he decided on Sunday to freeze the Tunisian parliament, suspend the immunity of all deputies, and dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi after violent protests in several Tunisian cities.
He added that he will assume the presidency of the executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.
