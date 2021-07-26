Tunisian parliament speaker accuses president of coup

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi accused President Kais Saied of launching "a coup against the revolution and constitution" on Sunday after Saied said he had frozen parliament and dismissed the government.

"We consider the institutions to be still standing and supporters of Ennahda and the Tunisian people will defend the revolution," Ghannouchi, who heads the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, said by phone.

