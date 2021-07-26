Left Menu

Tunisia parliament speaker calls for people to enter streets against 'coup'

Updated: 26-07-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 06:03 IST
Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi early on Monday called on Tunisians to take to the streets to end what he called a coup after President Kais Saied froze parliament and dismissed the government.

In a video posted by his moderate Islamist Ennahda party, Ghannouchi said people should come onto the streets "like on January 14 2011", when Tunisians rose up in the revolution that introduced democracy and triggered the Arab spring.

