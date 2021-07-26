Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

Paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said their bravery motivates us every single day.On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks Indias victory over Pakistan in the war, Modi said the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers.

Paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said their bravery “motivates us every single day”.

On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the war, Modi said the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers. He tweeted, ''We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.” PTI KR RHL

