Left Menu

Vijay Diwas: President's Drass visit cancelled due to bad weather

Srinagar, Jul 26 PTI President Ram Nath Kovind could not visit Drass on Monday for paying homage to Kargil martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of Vijay Diwas due to bad weather, officials said here. The President instead visited the Baramulla War memorial in north Kashmir where he laid a wreath to pay homage to the martyrs, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-07-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 09:55 IST
Vijay Diwas: President's Drass visit cancelled due to bad weather
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind could not visit Drass on Monday for paying homage to Kargil martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of Vijay Diwas due to bad weather, officials said here. The President instead visited the Baramulla War memorial in north Kashmir where he laid a wreath to pay homage to the martyrs, the officials said. In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

Kovind is also likely to visit the High Altitude Warfare School at Gulmarg after the Baramulla visit, they said. PTI MIJ DV DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021