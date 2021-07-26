Left Menu

Delhi's autocracy decides CMs: Congress on resignation of Yediyurappa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:40 IST
Delhi's autocracy decides CMs: Congress on resignation of Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BS Yediyurappa's resignation as Karnataka chief minister and said he is yet another ''victim'' of the PM who has a record of allegedly forcing retirements of senior BJP leaders.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala charged that it is Delhi's autocracy that decides chief ministers and not the will of BJP's MLA's.

He also alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka is an ''illegitimate'' one as it is born out of ''defection and corruption''.

The Congress has been alleging that the BJP used the Pegasus spyware to oust the Congress-JDS government in the state.

''The ignominy, torment, and insult being heaped upon Sh. B.S.Yediyurappa by Modi Ji, dictating him to tender his resignation, makes him PM's latest victim and member of the 'forced retirement club','' Surjewala charged on Twitter.

''We now know that Delhi's autocracy decides CM's and not the will of BJP's MLAs,'' he further charged.

''The stark reality is that Modiji habitually insults and compulsorily throws senior BJP Leaders in the dustbin of history,'' the Congress leader alleged.

Yediyurappa has, however, claimed that there is no pressure on him from the party leadership to resign and he has tendered his resignation of his own.

''Modiji's record is replete with painful and forcible retirements of Advaniji, M.M.Joshiji, Keshubhai Patelji, Shanta Kumarji, Yashwant Sinhaji, and many others. The list of Modiji's victims in BJP doesn't end here,'' Surjewala said.

He also cited the names of Sumitra Mahajan, Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, C.P.Thakur, A.K.Patel, Haren Pandya, Harin Pathak, Kalyan Singh as those leaders who have been retired by the top brass of the BJP.

He said the latest ''victims'' are Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Sushil Modi.

Congress leader Mallikarujun Kharge, however, termed the resignation of Yediyurappa as an internal matter of the BJP.

Taking on the BJP over the Pegasus spying issue, Surjewala said, ''Malady is with BJP's corrupt Government and appalling maladministration in Karnataka, for it is an illegitimate Government born out of "defection and corruption".'' ''Will merely changing the face change the diabolical character of BJP Government synonymous with mal governance and decay,'' he said.

Yediyurappa announced his resignation as chief minister in the Karnataka Vidhan Souda on Monday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021