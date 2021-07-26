Left Menu

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar by Opposition

Amid the ongoing uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:15 IST
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar by Opposition
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday. The Lower House has been adjourned for the third time on Monday. Earlier, it was adjourned till 2 pm and again till 3 pm.

Lok Sabha resumed on Monday on the fifth day of the Monsoon session. However, soon after the resumption of House, the Opposition parties created ruckus over the issue of the 'Pegasus Project' report and farmers' protest. The members of both the House paid tribute to the brave hearts of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

They also congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 4 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

